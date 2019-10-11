FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strongest front of the season arrives this afternoon; cool start to weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Out the door this morning, plan ahead for the arrival of showers and thunderstorms on the way later this morning and afternoon ahead of a strong cold front. Initially, rain holds off for the commute and temperatures will warm up steadily through the 70s and into the middle 80s ahead of the front’s arrival by early this afternoon. In the meantime, developing showers and thunderstorms move inland from the Gulf before the noon hour and bring rain chances up to around 60% by midday.
Storms will be capable of lightning, gusty winds and even small hail ahead of the front, although the overall risk of severe weather remains very low. Once the front moves through this afternoon, rain will begin tapering off as gusty northerly winds send temperatures down into the 60s and 70s before 5:00 p.m.
The evening hours are setting up to be quite windy, with gusts of 15 to 25 mph through the evening, making for a blustery night for those heading out to high school football and the Cal-Cam Fair, or perhaps waiting outside for entrance into the Presidential rally at the Lake Charles Civic Center.
After midnight, temperatures will continue to fall into the 50s with breezy north winds continuing overnight. Those out early tomorrow will need a jacket as clouds linger through the morning hours, slowing down our Saturday warm-up with eventually some sunshine returning by afternoon. Temperatures will struggle to reach 70 for a high by late in the afternoon before sunset, and lows Sunday morning should again drop well into the 50s.
A gradual return of moisture from the Gulf will send clouds back into the state on Sunday and even round out the day with the chance of a few showers by afternoon and evening. Highs on Sunday will top out a little warmer in the upper 70s and increased humidity will mean lows Sunday night aren’t as cool. Rain chances quickly return early next week with a warm front lifting over the state. Expect widely scattered showers and warmer highs in the 80s by Monday and a continued chance of scattered thunderstorms into Tuesday. Another cold front works into the state Wednesday, bringing another brief shot of cooler temperatures Wednesday night into Thursday, and a brief break in rain before more showers and storms return for the following weekend.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
