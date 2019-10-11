FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strongest front of the season arrives this afternoon; cool start to weekend

A gradual return of moisture from the Gulf will send clouds back into the state on Sunday and even round out the day with the chance of a few showers by afternoon and evening. Highs on Sunday will top out a little warmer in the upper 70s and increased humidity will mean lows Sunday night aren’t as cool. Rain chances quickly return early next week with a warm front lifting over the state. Expect widely scattered showers and warmer highs in the 80s by Monday and a continued chance of scattered thunderstorms into Tuesday. Another cold front works into the state Wednesday, bringing another brief shot of cooler temperatures Wednesday night into Thursday, and a brief break in rain before more showers and storms return for the following weekend.