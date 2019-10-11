FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The cold front has passed as winds usher in much cooler weather

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Friday afternoon will remain cloudy as we head into the overnight hours with breezy northerly winds increasing as the cold front pushes through the region. Temperatures will begin to drop as the front moves through dropping back into the lower 60’s along and south of I-10 to upper 50’s north. Either way the wind will make it feel cooler than it is so if you are heading out to watch Friday night football you can expect chilly conditions. Rain chances will be diminishing as we head through the evening, with only a few light sprinkles possible into the overnight period.
Lows overnight will drop back into the lower to middle 50’s for everyone making it for a very cool evening. Winds will continue to blow as you wake up on your election Saturday so if you are out the door early to vote you may need a light jacket as temperatures will be chilly with the winds making it feel cooler. Highs during the day will range from the upper 60’s to the lower 70’s depending on how much sunshine we see.
Lows Saturday night will once again drop into the 50’s making for another chilly evening, but a real taste of fall across Southwest Louisiana. Sunday looks to be slightly warmer as moisture begins to return with highs in the middle to upper 70’s for the area. Rain chances will be limited with only a 20% chance for Sunday, but you can always check the KPLC weather app for the latest updates.
Into early next week the moisture will return bringing warmer temperatures back as we will see highs in the 80’s with chances of rain every day. A hint of another front bringing slightly cooler temperatures is possible next week, but temperatures won’t be nearly as low as what we see this weekend. More showers and storms are expected to be around as we round out the end of next week.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.