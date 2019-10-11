FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The cold front has passed as winds usher in much cooler weather

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Friday afternoon will remain cloudy as we head into the overnight hours with breezy northerly winds increasing as the cold front pushes through the region. Temperatures will begin to drop as the front moves through dropping back into the lower 60’s along and south of I-10 to upper 50’s north. Either way the wind will make it feel cooler than it is so if you are heading out to watch Friday night football you can expect chilly conditions. Rain chances will be diminishing as we head through the evening, with only a few light sprinkles possible into the overnight period.