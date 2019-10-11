Cole dominant as Astros down Rays to reach ALCS

The Houston bats would remain quiet for most of this one until Michael Brantley added a solo home in the eighth inning to give the Astros an insurance run. Not to be outdone, Altuve also added a solo blast to left-center to extend the Astros lead. The home run by Altuve put him atop the leaderboard for the most postseason home runs by a second baseman in MLB history with 11. Houston took a 6-1 lead into the ninth inning.