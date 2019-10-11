Cole dominant as Astros down Rays to reach ALCS

HOUSTON, Tx. (KPLC) - The Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays met in Game 5 of the ALDS on Thursday following back-to-back wins by the Rays in the series to force the winner-take-all-contest.
The Astros would get a dominant performance from starter Gerrit Cole as Houston downed the Rays, 6-1. Houston advances to face the New York Yankees in the ALCS beginning Saturday.
The Astros wasted no time in securing the lead vs. the Rays as Houston plated four runs in the first inning. The top of the lineup for the Astros put together four straight hits to open the inning including a Jose Altuve RBI-single and Alex Bregman’s two-RBI double. Yuli Gurriel would also add an RBI single later in the inning to make it 4-0.
The Rays would have an answer in the top of the second inning when Eric Sogard lined a first-pitch fastball from Gerrit Cole out to right field to cut Houston’s lead to 4-1.
That would be one of the few mistakes made by Cole in this one as the Cy Young hopeful was impressive through eight innings striking out 10 Rays, while only allowing two hits. Cole would set an MLB record with his 11th straight game with 10 or more strikeouts.
The Houston bats would remain quiet for most of this one until Michael Brantley added a solo home in the eighth inning to give the Astros an insurance run. Not to be outdone, Altuve also added a solo blast to left-center to extend the Astros lead. The home run by Altuve put him atop the leaderboard for the most postseason home runs by a second baseman in MLB history with 11. Houston took a 6-1 lead into the ninth inning.
Astros closer Roberto Osuna closed out the game in the ninth inning to send the Astros to the ALCS.
