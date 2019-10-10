Texas murder suspect arrested in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Texas capital murder suspect has been arrested in Lake Charles, according to Trooper Derek Senegal with Louisiana State Police.
The Harris Country Sheriff’s Office contacted Louisiana State police on Wednesday in reference to locating Reymundo Luis Valdez, 46. Valdez was a suspect in a double homicide in Houston, Texas, according to Senegal.
During the course of the investigation, troopers were able to locate Valdez at a local casino. Valdez was arrested without incident.
He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center where he awaits to extradition back to Texas.
Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations Divisions- Lake Charles Office, Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division, Louisiana State Police Gaming Enforcement Division all assisted in locating Valdez.
