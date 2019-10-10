SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 10, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for October 9, 2019.
Tanya Marie Presley, 29, Sulphur: Failure to stop or yield; required turning signals (2 counts); possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug.
Odessa Marie Chavis, 29, Carencro: Accessory after the fact.
Trey Anthony Arvie, 35, Opelousas: Production, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule II drug; diving on a roadway laned for traffic.
Carlous Bernard Goodly, 36, Lake Charles: Driving on a roadway laned for traffic; no seat belt; possession of a Schedule III drug; first offense possession of marijuana.
Cory Jermaine Evans, 42, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); operating a vehicle with a suspended license (3 charges); proper equipment required on vehicles.
Alfreda Becky Lafleur, 55, Lake Charles: Vehicle licensed required; operating a vehicle with a suspension; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Dana Renee Sonnier, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Matthew Lee Shaffer Norris, 33, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; false imprisonment.
Sarah Kaye Roberts, 32, Westlake: Pedestrians on highways; possession of a Schedule IV drug (2 charges).
Meghan Dawn Monceaux, 34, Vinton: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Josef Lynn Cash Jr., 53, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Richard Scott Cornelius, 43, Clayton, IN: Out of state detainer.
Kenneth Calvin Gordon, 65, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $1,000.
Reymundo Luis Valdez, 46, Houston, TX: Out of state detainer.
Thomas Allan Chesson, 61, Iowa: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lakiyn Denise LRocca, 18, Lake Charles: Reckless operation.
Cassie Nichol Banki, 34, Sulphur: Theft under $1,000; access device fraud under $500; identity theft.
John Robert Stevens Jr., 32, Lake Charles: Criminal trespassing.
Tamarde Andre Robinson, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; failure to obey stop lamps or turning signals; contempt of court.
Alana Antionette Reado, 19, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or more).
Kevin Dewayne White, 21, Lake Charles: First offense illegal possession of stolen firearms; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or more); possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; required periodical inspections on vehicle; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; vehicle not registered.
Amber Leigh Roades, 35, Lake Charles: Forgery; identity theft; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Davontae Tyrone Alcorn, 27, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.
Jarvous Dewayne Johnson, 20, Lake Charles: Simple burglary.
Jose Alfredo Oceguera-Contreras, 29, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.