SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 10, 2019

By Patrick Deaville | October 10, 2019 at 9:17 AM CDT - Updated October 10 at 9:17 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for October 9, 2019.

Tanya Marie Presley, 29, Sulphur: Failure to stop or yield; required turning signals (2 counts); possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug.

Odessa Marie Chavis, 29, Carencro: Accessory after the fact.

Trey Anthony Arvie, 35, Opelousas: Production, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule II drug; diving on a roadway laned for traffic.

Carlous Bernard Goodly, 36, Lake Charles: Driving on a roadway laned for traffic; no seat belt; possession of a Schedule III drug; first offense possession of marijuana.

Cory Jermaine Evans, 42, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); operating a vehicle with a suspended license (3 charges); proper equipment required on vehicles.

Alfreda Becky Lafleur, 55, Lake Charles: Vehicle licensed required; operating a vehicle with a suspension; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Dana Renee Sonnier, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Matthew Lee Shaffer Norris, 33, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; false imprisonment.

Sarah Kaye Roberts, 32, Westlake: Pedestrians on highways; possession of a Schedule IV drug (2 charges).

Meghan Dawn Monceaux, 34, Vinton: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Josef Lynn Cash Jr., 53, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Richard Scott Cornelius, 43, Clayton, IN: Out of state detainer.

Kenneth Calvin Gordon, 65, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $1,000.

Reymundo Luis Valdez, 46, Houston, TX: Out of state detainer.

Thomas Allan Chesson, 61, Iowa: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lakiyn Denise LRocca, 18, Lake Charles: Reckless operation.

Cassie Nichol Banki, 34, Sulphur: Theft under $1,000; access device fraud under $500; identity theft.

John Robert Stevens Jr., 32, Lake Charles: Criminal trespassing.

Tamarde Andre Robinson, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; failure to obey stop lamps or turning signals; contempt of court.

Alana Antionette Reado, 19, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or more).

Kevin Dewayne White, 21, Lake Charles: First offense illegal possession of stolen firearms; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or more); possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; required periodical inspections on vehicle; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; vehicle not registered.

Amber Leigh Roades, 35, Lake Charles: Forgery; identity theft; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Davontae Tyrone Alcorn, 27, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Jarvous Dewayne Johnson, 20, Lake Charles: Simple burglary.

Jose Alfredo Oceguera-Contreras, 29, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.

