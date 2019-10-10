Sports Person of the Week - Luke Doucet

“You can do things in four years to get somebody to be able to be bigger, faster, stronger," said Andrus. "But sometimes you just have certain abilities that are God-given. He has certain traits that it doesn’t matter what he does, nobody can coach it and you can’t take credit for it. One of his biggest things this year is his vision and the way he makes cuts on certain plays. And understanding his blocking helps that vision. Those are things you can’t coach.”