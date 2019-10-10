Sports Person of the Week - Luke Doucet

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Through five weeks Iota has continued it's impressive run starting back in 2017. The Bulldog defense hasn’t allowed more than two touchdowns in a game this year and the offense has outscored opponents by 145 points. To no surprise, the Dogs are undefeated.
“It’s a little bit of everything," Iota head coach Josh Andrus said. "We have guys on the perimeter, we have good running backs, good quarterback, good line. When you put all those things together it makes it hard for defenses to key in on one person. It makes it very hard to prepare for us.”
Specifically, hard to prepare for, has been running back Luke Doucet. The senior rushed for a season-high 319 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Dogs win over North Vermillion last week.
“It feels good. I always wanted to rush for a big amount," Iota running back Luke Doucet admitted. "It just felt good to get that many yards. But I always want to get as many yards as a can. I always want to get more.”
“It makes it a little easier play-calling because you get in better situations," Andrus added. "You get in second and short. You very rarely get into those third-down situations. When he starts going, it’s a lot easier on play calling.”
This season Doucet is already over the century mark and leads the area with 13 touchdowns on just 84 carries.
“You can do things in four years to get somebody to be able to be bigger, faster, stronger," said Andrus. "But sometimes you just have certain abilities that are God-given. He has certain traits that it doesn’t matter what he does, nobody can coach it and you can’t take credit for it. One of his biggest things this year is his vision and the way he makes cuts on certain plays. And understanding his blocking helps that vision. Those are things you can’t coach.”
But Doucet isn’t worried about his numbers as much as advancing further than their 2018 semifinal appearance. Doucet says all his team needs do is follow a few key rules to get them to the dome.
“Remember what the coaches tell us and do the little things right," Doucet said. "At the end of the day, you’ll lose and win with the little things. Don’t get ahead of ourselves and take each day just one day at a time. I think that will be the big difference for us making it to the dome.”
