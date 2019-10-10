Sheriff asking for public’s help identifying man suspected of using counterfeit check

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of using a counterfeit check.
The man is suspected of cashing a $975 check at a Lake Charles bank, according to Kim Myers, spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office received the report of the counterfeit check on Aug. 8, Myers said. The suspect also attempted to cash another check at a different Lake Charles bank, but left before the check was verified by bank personnel.
Myers said detectives learned the checks had been stolen during a vehicle burglary in Kinder on Aug. 3 and that the suspect used an ID that had been reported stolen with the Lake Charles Police Department in February to cash the checks.
Myers asked anyone with information about the suspect to call the Sheriff’s Office at 337-491-3605.
Det. John Melton is the lead investigator.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.