President Trump to hold rally for Republican candidates for governor Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - KPLC will be livestreaming President Trump’s remarks at a campaign rally Friday for the Republican candidates for Louisiana governor.
The election is Saturday, Oct. 12.
Incumbent Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) faces five challengers in the election: Republicans Ralph Abraham (currently a U.S. representative), Eddie Rispone and Patrick “Live Wire” Landry, Democrat Oscar “Omar” Dantzler and independent Gary Landrieu.
Pres. Trump has urged Louisianians to vote for a Republican.
Gov. Edwards is also expected to campaign in Lake Charles on Friday. KPLC will livestream his remarks, as well.
The president is scheduled to speak at the Lake Charles Civic Center at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Registration for tickets is still available for the event HERE, but the site does say that tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
KPLC’s coverage of Pres. Trump’s visit to Southwest Louisiana will begin at 6 p.m. on KPLC TV.
When the GOP rally begins, it will be streamed live here on www.kplctv.com and on our KPLC 7News Facebook page.
Then, we’ll have a full wrap-up of Pres. Trump’s visit on Nightcast.
