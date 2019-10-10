LHSAA releases pre-week 6 football power ratings

By Brady Renard | October 10, 2019 at 5:57 PM CDT - Updated October 10 at 5:57 PM

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - We are halfway through the 2019 regular season, which means the postseason is looming. We are exactly one month away from the brackets being released on CST.

The LHSAA released the weekly power ratings this week and currently, 10 local teams are in line to host.

Class 5A

14. Barbe (4-1)

35. Sam Houston (4-1)

38. Sulphur (1-4)

Class 4A

3. Leesville (5-0)

25. Washington-Marion (1-4)

31. LaGrange (1-3)

34. DeRidder (3-2)

Class 3A

2. Iota (5-0)

16. Iowa (3-2)

18. LCCP (3-2)

19. Jennings (2-3)

22. South Beauregard (2-3)

44. Westlake (0-4)

Class 2A

10. Lake Arthur (3-2)

11. DeQuincy (2-3)

17. Welsh (1-4)

19. Oakdale (3-1)

29. Kinder (1-4)

34. Pickering (3-2)

35. Rosepine (2-3)

39. Vinton (2-3)

Class 1A

2. Oberlin (5-0)

5. Grand Lake (5-0)

9. Basile (2-3)

13. Merryville (2-3)

25. East Beauregard (2-3)

29. Elton (0-5)

Division II

10. St. Louis (3-1)

Division IV

19. Hamilton Christian (2-2)

