LHSAA releases pre-week 6 football power ratings

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - We are halfway through the 2019 regular season, which means the postseason is looming. We are exactly one month away from the brackets being released on CST.
The LHSAA released the weekly power ratings this week and currently, 10 local teams are in line to host.
Class 5A
14. Barbe (4-1)
35. Sam Houston (4-1)
38. Sulphur (1-4)
Class 4A
3. Leesville (5-0)
25. Washington-Marion (1-4)
31. LaGrange (1-3)
34. DeRidder (3-2)
Class 3A
2. Iota (5-0)
16. Iowa (3-2)
18. LCCP (3-2)
19. Jennings (2-3)
22. South Beauregard (2-3)
44. Westlake (0-4)
Class 2A
10. Lake Arthur (3-2)
11. DeQuincy (2-3)
17. Welsh (1-4)
19. Oakdale (3-1)
29. Kinder (1-4)
34. Pickering (3-2)
35. Rosepine (2-3)
39. Vinton (2-3)
Class 1A
2. Oberlin (5-0)
5. Grand Lake (5-0)
9. Basile (2-3)
13. Merryville (2-3)
25. East Beauregard (2-3)
29. Elton (0-5)
Division II
10. St. Louis (3-1)
Division IV
19. Hamilton Christian (2-2)
