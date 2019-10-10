Jury finds Victor Ramos guilty of manslaughter and obstruction of justice

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A jury has found Victor Ramos guilty of manslaughter and guilty of obstruction of justice in the death of his girlfriend.
Ramos pinned his girlfriend, Lauren Elizabeth Guidry, against her mobile home with a car. She died two days later from severe injuries, including a shattered pelvis, a fractured spine, broken legs and uncontrollable internal bleeding.
Ramos represented himself and participated in the trial through an interpreter.
Ramos decided not to put on evidence, not to testify - in his words, “not to say anything else.”
Prosecutor Jason Brown told jurors, “All Lauren Guidry wanted to do was leave - leave a bad relationship - and it cost her her life.”
Ramos was convicted of obstruction of justice for hiding the car after it struck Guidry.
