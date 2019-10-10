Jurors hear “dying declaration” of woman allegedly run over by Victor Ramos

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Jurors in the manslaughter trial of Victor Ramos heard the recorded words of a dying woman telling investigators who hurt her. A deputy recorded her as she made what’s called “a dying declaration,” telling investigators Ramos is the one who injured her.
In the recording, made by Sgt. Roland Jones, he asks Lauren Elizabeth Guidry what happened. At the time, she was in the emergency room of a local hospital with severe injuries.
On the recording she said she was trying to leave Ramos when he drove his car into her, pinning her up against their mobile home.
When asked who injured her, Guidry is heard crying out, "Victor Ramos."
The jurors heard the deputy testify, that doctors said her body was crushed from the waist down and that she was bleeding internally. He said she was obviously in severe pain. Jones testified, “She said she knew she was going to die.”
Guidry was transferred from Lake Charles to a Lafayette hospital where she died two days later.
Calcasieu Coroner Dr. Terry Welke testified she died of multiple injuries.
According to an expert on vehicle “event data recorders,” the car was going 22 miles an hour when she was hit.
Ramos is representing himself and communicating through an interpreter. The interpreter is translating everything said in the courtroom for Ramos and then translating his responses for the court.
For the most part, Ramos’ defense has consisted of questions he raised about the accuracy of various photos.
The judge ruled jurors could hear a statement Ramos allegedly made to a deputy.
Jones testified he heard Ramos say, “I just found out she has aids. I hope she dies.”
Ramos is expected to put on an acquaintance who was at the scene who will say he did not hear such a statement.
In a hearing without the jury, the same acquaintance, Felipe Domingo disputed that Ramos had been read his rights. However, the state produced a video of deputies advising Ramos of his constitutional rights-- to which the witness admitted he made a mistake.
The trial is expected to wrap up Thursday. No word on what if anything Ramos will put on for his defense. At last word, he said he will not take the stand.
