Infrastructure upgrades big focus of Lake Charles 2019-2020 fiscal year budget

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles’ 2019-2020 fiscal year started this month. 7News sat down with Mayor Nic Hunter, now in his second year at the helm, and discussed how some of the money will be spent over the next year.
The proposed Capital Budget for this fiscal year is $41 million, including $7 million from bond and loan proceeds.
The proposed General Fund budget for the fiscal year projects is $77.5 million.
To check out the full breakdown of the budget proposal, click here.
“Well, I can tell you the City of Lake Charles is spending more money today on infrastructure," Hunter said. "More city money on infrastructure than we have in recent history.”
Hunter says the city is focusing on infrastructure upgrades in the new fiscal year; the city is budgeting $13.3 million for roads and transportation initiatives - an over 50-percent increase from last year. He says the city plans on spending $5.7 million dollars on drainage this fiscal year.
Some of the items included on these infrastructure upgrades according to Hunter:
City bus shelters
“We have, right now, on order 40 covered bus shelters for this city. The amount of money that we have contributed to additionally, was $250,000 and that’s up from $50,000 this past year.” Hunter said. The city says they are putting $299,750 total into city bus shelters.
Sidewalk construction and repair
“Previously we had spent $500,000 on that. We added an additional $1 million.” Hunter says. This brings the fiscal year total spending on sidewalk repair and construction to $1.5 million.
Street striping
“Sometimes you don’t think about it until you can’t see it on the road, so we had previously dedicated $500,000 and we have added an additional $1 million to street striping and that is a city-wide project.” Hunter said. This brings the fiscal year total spending on street striping to $1.5 million.
The largest amount is going towards street and intersection improvements and asphalt overlays.
“This is where the meat and potatoes of the road improvements are going to come from for the city of Lake Charles in the upcoming months. We had previously dedicated $7.3 million, we had a supplement of $2.75 million to get that total figure to over $10 million. Infrastructure is our top priority.” Hunter said. This comes out to be a 37% increase compared to the last fiscal year according to the city.
Hunter says the $13.3 million dollars towards the roads and transportation initiatives were accomplished through no new taxation, assuming the supplemental package is passed.
The city says it takes the entire month of October to finalize the budget.
