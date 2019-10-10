Indictment returned against Starks man accused of sex with teenager

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Starks man accused of having sex with a teenager has been indicted on a sex charge.
Kevin William Richey, 39, allegedly had sex with the 16-year-old girl in January.
The indictment was returned Thursday in Calcasieu court.
Authorities previously said that Richey confirmed to detectives that he had sex with the girl on numerous occasions, including in another state.
Richey is being held in Calcasieu Correctional Center. He also has a detainer out of Beauregard Parish, according to jail records.
