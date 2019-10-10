FIRST ALERT FORECAST: One more day of warmer weather before fall weather returns for the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Thursday afternoon once again has brought back summer temperatures around the area with highs back into the upper 80’s to near 90 for most of us and that is also being coupled with increased moisture from the Gulf. Heat indices are making it feel more like the middle 90’s so another warm and muggy afternoon for us before a big change moves in on Saturday. Lows tonight will be warm as temperatures drop once again into the lower 70’s across much of the area.
As we move into Friday this is where our weather begins to change as another and much stronger cold front moves into the area. Temperatures will still be warm as they will rise into the middle 80’s with scattered showers and storms becoming more widespread as we head into the early afternoon. According to the latest runs the bulk of the precipitation will move out in time for Friday night football, but a few lingering showers can’t be ruled out. As always you can stay up to date with the latest push alerts and live look at radar by visiting the KPLC weather app.
As we move into Friday evening cooler temperatures will begin to funnel into the region behind the front as northerly winds will begin to pick up and blow in the 15-25 mph range. Temperatures will drop back into the lower to middle 50’s as we head into Friday night making it for a chilly evening.
Saturday looks to be quite cool as well for the area as we see some lingering clouds and if you are heading out to the polls early you may need a light jacket as breezy conditions will remain. Temperatures will be slow to rise during the day only reaching the lower 70’s thanks to the increased cloud cover. Temperatures will once again drop into the upper 50’s for Saturday evening.
Sunday looks to be a little warmer as some humidity returns as a warm front begins to work its way closer. The early part of next week looks to remain unsettled as the front lifts through with scattered showers and storms around with temperatures warming back into the middle 80’s. As for the tropics things remain quiet in the Gulf and look to remain that way over the next several days.
