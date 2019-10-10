FIRST ALERT FORECAST: One more day of warmer weather before fall weather returns for the weekend

As we move into Friday this is where our weather begins to change as another and much stronger cold front moves into the area. Temperatures will still be warm as they will rise into the middle 80’s with scattered showers and storms becoming more widespread as we head into the early afternoon. According to the latest runs the bulk of the precipitation will move out in time for Friday night football, but a few lingering showers can’t be ruled out. As always you can stay up to date with the latest push alerts and live look at radar by visiting the KPLC weather app.