FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday front brings a very cool start to the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With temperatures on the increase today, the feeling of summer is bringing flashbacks to most of us here in Southwest Louisiana. Don’t miss the forest for the trees though, as our next cold front is about 24 hours away, expected to push through Friday afternoon. No need for the umbrella today though despite the humid feel and passage of a few clouds at times, highs top out in the upper 80s with feels like temperatures in the middle 90s.