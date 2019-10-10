FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday front brings a very cool start to the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With temperatures on the increase today, the feeling of summer is bringing flashbacks to most of us here in Southwest Louisiana. Don’t miss the forest for the trees though, as our next cold front is about 24 hours away, expected to push through Friday afternoon. No need for the umbrella today though despite the humid feel and passage of a few clouds at times, highs top out in the upper 80s with feels like temperatures in the middle 90s.
Temperatures through the evening will be on the warm side but another quiet evening is expected for Southwest Louisiana, just don’t expect lows to fall much below the lower 70s overnight. Starting off dry for the commute Friday morning, but gear up for developing showers and thunderstorms before the noon hour ahead of a stronger cold front on the way by the afternoon.
The highest rain chance on Friday will come from midday through mid-afternoon with the passage of the front, with rain and storms tapering off late in the afternoon and early evening. A few stronger storms will be possible, but the threat of severe weather remains very low. Gusty winds ahead of the front and a few storms that could contain small hail will be the primary threats.
After 5:00 p.m., rain chances will diminish but winds pick up during the evening with those heading out to football Friday night gearing up for temperatures falling into the 60s and gusty north winds 15 to 25 mph. It will still a bit damp so you may want a towel to wipe off your seat, but our high-resolution computer models insist the rain will be gone for the games across all of Southwest Louisiana by the 7:00 p.m. kickoff time.
Temperatures Saturday morning will continue to drop through the 50s and start off around 50 degrees, so a light coat or jacket will be needed if you’re out early in the day, especially with the wind that will make it feel even chillier. Lingering clouds early give way to increasing sunshine, but the north winds will keep temperatures from warming up much above 70 by afternoon.
Warmer air starts to return on Sunday as showers and thunderstorms arrive early next week thanks to a warm front lifting over the state. The tropics are quiet and no development anywhere close to Southwest Louisiana is anticipated over the next several days.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
