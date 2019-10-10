Student arrested for threat on Grand Lake High School

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office is informing parents and guardians of Grand Lake High School that a student has been arrested after the Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a possible threat being made on the school on Oct. 9, 2019.
The Sheriff’s Office says that during its investigation it determined that the threat was made after school hours, but on school grounds, by a 16-year-old student.
The student was arrested for terrorizing.
Officials say the student did not have any weapons.
The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Department says it takes the safety of all students, faculty, and staff of their schools very seriously and has a zero tolerance policy when it comes to these types of complaints.
