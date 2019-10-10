Cameron Parish sheriff candidates discuss what makes them qualified ahead of the election

CAMERON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Election day is right around the corner.
FOR MORE ON THE ELECTION, CLICK HERE.
In Cameron Parish — incumbent Ron Johnson and newcomer Michael Hebert are in the contest for the sheriff’s seat. Johnson said his 30 years working at the sheriff’s office and the technological improvements he’s implemented as sheriff are two things that make him qualified.
“New software on the criminal and civil side. We have new computers throughout the department, we have computers in the cars, cameras in the cards, bodycams in the cars. GPSs in all the patrol units. We have advanced narcotics technology that allows us to log a case properly," Johnson said.
Hebert said his experience at the sheriff’s office and as a state trooper is what makes him qualified.
“I was expecting the people to talk about finances and things like that and the budget. It wasn’t that, it was about the drugs. How it’s affected their families and changed their lives. That’s some of the things they were concerned about. One thing about that is that’s my wheelhouse because I have an extensive background in working narcotics. I’ve worked undercover, I’ve worked interdiction on the interstate. I’ve seized millions of dollars of drugs — I know how to get it done," Hebert said.
If re-elected, Johnson said a few of his top priorities include additional technological advancements and creating more positions within the office, which he said will be paid for by LNG tax money.
“The license plate readers is something we’re going to be getting into. I’m going to form a new traffic division that works speeders and also crashes on the road. I also want to form a new beach patrol," Johnson said.
Hebert said his top priority is protecting Cameron Parish’s children.
“I’ve been to over 2,400 homes throughout Cameron Parish. The people are frustrated because they don’t feel enough is being done about the drug issue, especially crystal meth. So, we have to be proactive more than reactive," Hebert said.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.