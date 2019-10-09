Touchdown Live Top 7 List - Week 6

I know this may look like a cop-out, but over the last two weeks I have flipped-flopped these teams in the rankings and it's hard to easily distinguish which team is definitely better. With the teams matching up this week, it should tell us all we need to know. Both teams are led by quarterbacks in the midst of big seasons (Sam Houston's Kyle Bartley and Barbe's Davis Meche) and both have proven offensive weapons. The Broncos got another Friday night of production from receivers Tayven Grice (219 total yards, four touchdowns) and Luke Yuhasz (33 yards, one touchdown) as the duo continues to give defenses fits. Barbe meanwhile leaned on receivers Devin Bates and Chandler Ware vs. NISH as each caught a pair of touchdowns, totaling 198 yards. The matchup this week sets up a likely district title showdown with Acadiana.