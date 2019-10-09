Touchdown Live Top 7 List - Week 6

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With the high school football season in full force, KPLC is ramping up its Touchdown Live coverage. This offseason, KPLC brought you the 7-in-Seven countdowns. This preseason, KPLC brought you TDL Two-A-Days. Now, every week of the regular season, KPLC’s Brady Renard will post his TDL ‘Top 7 List’ of the best teams in Southwest Louisiana. He’ll also hand out the best team performance each week according to expectations coming in.
We present our Touchdown Live Top 7 List after week five of the regular season.
*These are not head-to-head rankings. The rankings are in comparison to class.*
Next three up: Iowa (3-2), Basile (2-3), Jennings (2-3)
Best team performance from Week 5: Iowa Yellow Jackets
The Yellow Jackets faced as many setbacks as any school coming into the season thanks to an injury-riddled preseason. Despite the rough patch to start the year, the Jackets have proven to be for real. At 3-2, Iowa has proven to have an explosive offense at times along with a defense that is capable of shutting down opposing offenses. Last week vs. DeRidder, the Jackets held the Dragons to three points as a long Gene Natali to Curtis Deville touchdown pass would give Iowa all the points it’d need in the 13-3 win.
