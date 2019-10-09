Touchdown Live Top 7 List - Week 6

By Brady Renard | October 9, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With the high school football season in full force, KPLC is ramping up its Touchdown Live coverage. This offseason, KPLC brought you the 7-in-Seven countdowns. This preseason, KPLC brought you TDL Two-A-Days. Now, every week of the regular season, KPLC’s Brady Renard will post his TDL ‘Top 7 List’ of the best teams in Southwest Louisiana. He’ll also hand out the best team performance each week according to expectations coming in.

We present our Touchdown Live Top 7 List after week five of the regular season.

*These are not head-to-head rankings. The rankings are in comparison to class.*


1. IOTA BULLDOGS
2019 record: 5-0
Last Week's Ranking: No. 1

Luke Doucet is a runaway freight train. Iota remains on top of my list and undefeated on the season thanks to his effort Friday. The Senior rushed 22 times for 319 yards and two touchdowns in the Bulldogs' 30-7 beatdown of North Vermilion. We've seen Doucet take over games in the past, but a stat line like that is always eye-popping. The Iota line always opens up holes for him and he gets extra yards on nearly every carry. The Dogs host Church Point next week. Be sure to watch our for Church Point running back Kollin Guillory, who's a former Iota Bulldog.


2. OBERLIN TIGERS
2019 record: 5-0
Last Week's Ranking: No. 2

The Tigers checked off another impressive win downing Hamilton Christian in impressive fashion, 34-8. Oberlin has shown off a stout defense each week and an improved passing attack each week. Running back Trevor Rider made sure the ground game remained strong as he rushed for 180 yards and three touchdowns as part of a 342-yard day for the Tigers. Oberlin's biggest test thus far comes this week against undefeated Grand Lake.


3. LEESVILLE WAMPUS CATS
2019 record: 5-0
Last Week's Ranking: No. 3

The Cats' result was as predicted against 2A DeQuincy last week. Leesville started fast building a 35-0 lead by the third quarter and finished on top, 43-21. This was a dominant performance as the Cats averaged 13.9 yards per rush in the contest. Both Gallashaws, Darius Sawyer, Jalen Shepherd and Noah Allain all found the endzone in this one. The district title is likely on the line this week as Leesville hosts 5-0 Tioga.


4. LCCP TRAILBLAZERS
2019 record: 3-2
Last Week's Ranking: No. 4

The Blazers continue to hang around the top of the list, although we haven't seen them play their best football yet. Mistakes, injuries and penalties have kept LCCP from reaching its potential. Last week vs. Kinder, the Blazers were in a 13-0 hole before scoring 27 straight points. That type of comeback is always possible with a team as talented as this one, but if the Blazers are eyeing a deep playoff run, they can't have that. Quarterback Dillion Simon led the comeback with 238 yards passing, 145 yards rushing and four total touchdowns. LCCP travels to a run-heavy Westlake team this week.


5. ST. LOUIS SAINTS
2019 record: 3-1
Last Week's Ranking: No. 5

The creamsicle Saints' game (they were going to wear an all-orange alternate uniform) vs. Church Point was one of the few canceled games from Friday's lightning-heavy evening. It would have been another good test for this Saints team coming off that big win over Welsh. Running back Evan Joubert continues to be the bell cow of this offense as he has 554 yards and nine touchdowns thus far. A huge district opener vs. Jennings awaits.


6. GRAND LAKE HORNETS
2019 record: 5-0
Last Week's Ranking: NR

The Hornets crack the list for the first time ever following their historic start. While seven years of football isn't a lot, this is the first time the school has opened the year 5-0. The Hornets displayed a potent offense in the Hornets' 28-13 win over Basile. Running back Logun Granger went for over 100 yards on the ground and receiver Luke McCardle caught two of quarterback Brayden Richard's three touchdown passes. The Grand Lake defense was stingy as well as the team unveiled its version of the Miami turnover chain, the ball call. It's a custom duck call the team uses to celebrate each turnover. The Hornets don't get to celebrate the big victory long as the team now awaits a matchup with undefeated Oberlin with the district likely on the line.


T7. BARBE BUCCANEERS / SAM HOUSTON BRONCOS
2019 record: 4-1
Last Week's Ranking: No. 6/7

I know this may look like a cop-out, but over the last two weeks I have flipped-flopped these teams in the rankings and it's hard to easily distinguish which team is definitely better. With the teams matching up this week, it should tell us all we need to know. Both teams are led by quarterbacks in the midst of big seasons (Sam Houston's Kyle Bartley and Barbe's Davis Meche) and both have proven offensive weapons. The Broncos got another Friday night of production from receivers Tayven Grice (219 total yards, four touchdowns) and Luke Yuhasz (33 yards, one touchdown) as the duo continues to give defenses fits. Barbe meanwhile leaned on receivers Devin Bates and Chandler Ware vs. NISH as each caught a pair of touchdowns, totaling 198 yards. The matchup this week sets up a likely district title showdown with Acadiana.

Next three up: Iowa (3-2), Basile (2-3), Jennings (2-3)

Best team performance from Week 5: Iowa Yellow Jackets

The Yellow Jackets faced as many setbacks as any school coming into the season thanks to an injury-riddled preseason. Despite the rough patch to start the year, the Jackets have proven to be for real. At 3-2, Iowa has proven to have an explosive offense at times along with a defense that is capable of shutting down opposing offenses. Last week vs. DeRidder, the Jackets held the Dragons to three points as a long Gene Natali to Curtis Deville touchdown pass would give Iowa all the points it’d need in the 13-3 win.

