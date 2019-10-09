Three more arrests made in 5th Avenue homicide, more arrests ‘imminent’

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Three more arrests have been made in the shooting death of 18-year-old Paulden James Lewis, officials with the Lake Charles Police Department announced.
Lewis was shot at Fairview Crossing Apartments on 5th Avenue around noon on Oct. 1. Lewis died the next day at a local hospital.
Lake Charles police have already announced that Jeremiah Devon Richard, 26, is accused of shooting Lewis. Richard was arrested in the early morning hours of Oct. 2. He is being held for second-degree murder at Calcasieu Correctional Center.
Lt. Jeff Keenum, spokesman for the Lake Charles Police Department, said Wednesday that three more arrests have been made and that “additional arrests are imminent.”
All three people were found in Lafayette Parish.
Like Richard, Brandon Jerome Jefferson, 24, of Lafayette, has been arrested for second-degree murder. Judge Michael Canaday set bond at $1.25 million. Jefferson also goes by the name “Bleek,” Keenum said.
Akeala Ellis, 35, and Odessa Chavis, 29, both of Lafayette, were both arrested for accessory after the fact to second-degree murder. Canaday set Ellis’ bond at $150,000 and Chavis’ bond at $75,000.
