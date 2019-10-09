SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 8, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for October 8, 2019.
Kase Michael Maddox, 20, Sulphur: Attempted home invasion, attempted battery.
Abe Wilson Jyles, 39, New Orleans: Driving on a roadway laned for traffic; possession of stolen things worth $25,000 or more.
Corey Dwight Joseph, 32, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.
Jerome Dwayne Murray Jr., 26, Sulphur: Sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court; turning signals required.
Christopher Cardel Alfred, 43, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; trespassing.
Phillip James Matte, 28, Westlake: Instate detainer.
Keith Wyane Robertson, 39, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Michael Wayne Weatherall, 38, Lake Charles: Parole detainer.
Brandy Nicole Wilkins, 36, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000.
Javon Walker McMillon, 20, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; resisting an officer.
Mitchell Richard Boyd, 42, Sulphur: Out of state detainer.
Phillip Marquez Watson, 19, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Monaishea Trahmonne Minix, 28, Lafayette: Instate detainer.
Frank Chatman, 30, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; turning signals required.
Kyia Jaunene Miller, 32, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of a Schedule I drug; contraband in a penal institution.
Leo Joseph Miller, 34, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.
Carlyss Ann Mouton, 43, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nicole Marie Babineaux, 35, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Taylor Danielle Simmons, 27, Jena: Possession of stolen things worth under $1,000; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; second offense possession of marijuana.
Sherry Jo Miller, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; trespassing.
Akeala Nicole Ellis, 35, Lafayette: Accessories after the fact.
