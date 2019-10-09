Sheriff’s Office searching for driver of Moss Bluff hit and run

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a hit and run that happened in Moss Bluff on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.
Detectives say that a truck was traveling along Tomahawk Dr. when it left the roadway and struck a mailbox.
The truck is believed to be a white 2012 or later model GMC Sierra, extended cab.
Detectives say the truck will have damage to the passenger side bumper and front quarter panel.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who can identify the truck seen in the photograph or anyone with information about the case to contact lead investigator, Sgt. Bryan Alexander at 491-3605.
