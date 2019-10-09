McNeese’s Brown, Kennedy named to All-SLC Preseason Team

FRISCO, Texas – McNeese seniors Sha’Markus Kennedy and Roydell Brown have been named to the 2019-20 All-Southland Conference Men’s Basketball Preseason Second Team, the league office announced on Wednesday.
Both Kennedy and Brown return for their second and final season as a Cowboy under second-year head coach Heath Schroyer.
Last season, the duo combined to account for 42 percent of McNeese’s total rebounds and 35 percent of the total scoring.
Brown led the team in both categories, chipping in 14.5 points while pulling down 9.5 rebounds per game but missed the final eight contests due to an injured ankle. He averaged 19.5 points in league games only.
He would’ve ranked No. 9 and No. 1 in the SLC respectively in those categories had he finished out the season.
The New Orleans native sank 53 percent of his shots on the season, scored in double-digits 17 times with seven games over 20, and recorded 11 double-doubles. He scored a career-high 28 points against HBU on January 26 and grabbed a career-best 17 rebounds versus Campbellsville-Harrodsburg a month earlier.
Kennedy ranked second on the team in scoring (13.1 ppg) and rebounding (7.1) and led the squad while ranking third in the league with 59 blocked shots.
The Tuscaloosa, Alabama native averaged 14.6 points and 7.6 rebounds in 18 conference games played.
Kennedy scored in double-figures 18 times on the season with a career-high of 30 points against Campbellsville-Harrodsburg. He also surpassed the 20-point mark nine times, pulled down double-digits in rebounds eight times, and recorded six double-doubles.
His 64.1 percent field goal shooting topped the Southland Conference and seventh in the NCAA.
Players named to the preseason first-team include Ian DuBose (HBU), Kevon Harris (SFA), Kai Mitchell (SHSU), Payten Ricks (ACU), and Bryson Robinson (UNO).
Joining Brown and Kennedy on the second team are T.J. Atwood (Lamar), and Deandre Jones and Hayden Koval of UCA.
McNeese and UCA are the only two teams with multiple players on the preseason team.
The preseason teams were chosen by a poll of the conference’s head coaches and sports information directors. Voters were not allowed to select their institution’s players.
