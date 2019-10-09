McNeese preparing for No. 16 Central Arkansas

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys were able to get their first Southland Conference win of the season in thrilling fashion last Saturday but will have a tough road test this week to try and make that two Straight SLC wins as they head to Conway to battle Central Arkansas on the stripes.
“They’ve done a really good job there. They are balanced offensively and defensively. All three phases are sound and they have a really good quarterback,” said McNeese coach Sterlin Gilbert. “They also have a big-time receiver that’s one of the top receivers in the conference. They’re gonna mix up coverages they have good athletes on that side of the ball.”
The Bears have been one of the better teams in the conference year in and year out and have displayed their ability to show up when it matters as they’re the only Southland team that has defeated an FBS opponent this season.
“The wins they’ve had has come against good people. Western Kentucky is a really good football team that they played in week one. Then they go out and travel to Hawaii who’s also good football team," admitted Gilbert. "Just that trip in itself and they went and played those guys really close. They’re a good football team.”
The Pokes will look to take the series lead in this matchup as each team has six wins apiece all-time.
