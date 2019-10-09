Lake Arthur man accused of raping mentally disabled man

LAKE ARTHUR, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Arthur man has been arrested after allegedly raping a handicapped man, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey.
Edgar Wayne Lavergne, 63, is accused of having inappropriate contact with the victim on two occasions.
The investigation began on Monday, Oct. 7 after deputies got a report of a sexual assault. The victim, a mentally disabled man, told deputies that he was involved in a sexual encounter with Lavergne.
Lavergne is facing two counts of third-degree rape and is being held without bond.
