Joe Burrow continues to post Heisman-like passing numbers with Florida on the horizon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - Last season, Joe Burrow and the Tigers suffered a late loss at Florida. This time around, things will be much different according to their QB.
“It’s not even the same offense. We’ve put up the most points through five games in SEC history. We have explosive playmakers all over the field,” said Joe Burrow.
Burrow is on fire in 2019. 22 TD’s, and over 1,800 yards passing. Now he’s in the Heisman conversation, something Coach O never imagined when recruiting the Ohio State transfer.
“No, not really. Not really. We just wanted a good quarterback. We just wanted somebody to throw the ball, run the spread offense but the thing that I was most impressed two things most impressed about Joe is his intelligence and his toughness. We felt that once he took over the team, we saw him progress and I think he made a lot of progress last year in between the first game and the last game. He was a different quarterback. And then in the bowl game we saw him throw the football like we like him to throw the ball. And once we saw him in the spring, I felt that he was going to have a tremendous year. I never think about individual awards or that never even crossed my mind but I do know we have a winning quarterback. Let’s see what happens,” said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.
Right now, Burrow is second in the Heisman Trophy betting odds behind Tua Tagovailoa.
