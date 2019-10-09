FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm temperatures to end the week with a significant cool down for the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Wednesday afternoon is another warm one with temperatures rising into the upper 80’s and partly cloudy skies remaining. Rain chances will be minimal today making for a great day to mow the low and take care of any outside chores. Lows tonight will drop back into the lower 70’s making for a warm and humid evening as humidity levels have crept back up as a warm front pushed through.
Thursday looks to be another warm day with temperatures rising into the upper 80’s to near 90 with an increase in Gulf moisture. A few more isolated storms are possible with the increase in moisture making for another humid afternoon. As we head into Friday that’s when the next cold front takes aim at southwest Louisiana bringing in increased rain chances. Temperatures will warm up to near 90 ahead of the approaching cold front which could help to trigger a few stronger storms during the day. The timing looks to be roughly around the time high school football kicks off which could create some problems.
Temperatures will drop as we head overnight on Friday back into the lower 50’s making it for a cool fall like night with some clouds lingering around. As you wake up Saturday morning to go vote it will be chilly as temperatures will be in the lower 50’s with some cloud cover still hanging around. As the sun begins to breakout through the afternoon temperatures should manage to reach the lower 70’s making way for a much needed cool down as well as a real taste of fall around.
As we head into Sunday the warming trend will begin as temperatures will reach the upper 70’s and into Monday and Tuesday the warming trend will continue as humidity returns as well as showers and storms.
