FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm temperatures to end the week with a significant cool down for the weekend

Thursday looks to be another warm day with temperatures rising into the upper 80’s to near 90 with an increase in Gulf moisture. A few more isolated storms are possible with the increase in moisture making for another humid afternoon. As we head into Friday that’s when the next cold front takes aim at southwest Louisiana bringing in increased rain chances. Temperatures will warm up to near 90 ahead of the approaching cold front which could help to trigger a few stronger storms during the day. The timing looks to be roughly around the time high school football kicks off which could create some problems.