FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Return of warmth and humidity ahead of an even cooler weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Temperatures as you step outside the door this morning will feel great to start our Wednesday, well into the lower 60s as you’re out by the bus stop this morning. No need for any jackets though as temperatures will warm up quickly through the day today, and the humidity will be on the gradual return thanks to a warm front and the return of southerly winds. Expect afternoon highs to top out in the middle 80s with a few passing clouds, although sunshine will be plentiful as well. Afternoon heat index values will be around 90 degrees with the boost in humidity.