FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Return of warmth and humidity ahead of an even cooler weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Temperatures as you step outside the door this morning will feel great to start our Wednesday, well into the lower 60s as you’re out by the bus stop this morning. No need for any jackets though as temperatures will warm up quickly through the day today, and the humidity will be on the gradual return thanks to a warm front and the return of southerly winds. Expect afternoon highs to top out in the middle 80s with a few passing clouds, although sunshine will be plentiful as well. Afternoon heat index values will be around 90 degrees with the boost in humidity.
Through the evening, temperatures will be slower to fall and not drop as low as temperatures may only reach 70 along the I-10 corridor with upper 60s north thanks to the increasing humidity. Thursday is shaping up to be an all-around warmer afternoon with a few isolated showers developing through the day in response the increasing Gulf moisture in place.
By Friday, showers and thunderstorms begin to arrive by afternoon with the arrival of our next cold front. Severe weather isn’t likely, but a few stronger storms can’t be ruled out ahead of the front, especially if temperatures manage to heat up to 90 by afternoon which will help to get a few stronger storms developing. Unfortunately, rain and a few storms could be around by kickoff of high school football although showers and storms are expected to begin winding down during the evening hours.
Nothing more than a few leftover sprinkles around through early Saturday with improving conditions through the day as clouds thin out a bit by afternoon. Saturday will be a rather cool day with morning temperatures in the 50s slow to warm up initially as clouds linger, but the help of a little sunshine by afternoon will bring temperatures up into the lower 70s.
While you’re out at the polls on Saturday, you may need a light jacket as it will be on the cool side. Sunday morning will also be rather cool with lower 50s before a warming trend returns next week. The warmth and humidity will also bring the return of showers and thunderstorms as early as next Monday and Tuesday.
