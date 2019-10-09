Cowboys defense preps for Central Arkansas’ pass heavy offense

“It doesn’t change our mindset. Will never think of an opponent lesser than what they are," Defensive end Chris Livings said. "We just look at it as in the fourth quarter and the second half we’ve given up points. So it doesn’t matter what they are ranked we can’t go into a game taken them lately because they’re coming out to losses. We know they’re hungry because we’ve been in the same situation. We have to just play to the best of our abilities.”