Cowboys defense preps for Central Arkansas’ pass heavy offense

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Cowboys defense has held their first three conference opponents to under one hundred yards on the ground. This week, they’ll face the last team in the Southland in rushing, Central Arkansas bears, but the goal remains the same.
“It doesn’t change our mindset. Will never think of an opponent lesser than what they are," Defensive end Chris Livings said. "We just look at it as in the fourth quarter and the second half we’ve given up points. So it doesn’t matter what they are ranked we can’t go into a game taken them lately because they’re coming out to losses. We know they’re hungry because we’ve been in the same situation. We have to just play to the best of our abilities.”
And while the Pokes run defense seems to be consistent their pass defense is the opposite. McNeese has allowed a little over 1,000 passing yards in their 3 game conference slate. The challenge this week will be holding 16th ranked Central Arkansas below their nearly 268-yard average. The Cowboys secondary is staying optimistic.
“We love a challenge. We feel like we can play with anybody. If they pass the ball we get excited," McNeese safety Jovon Burriss added. "We can’t wait until Saturday to go out there and compete. See where were at. Go out there and make some plays.”
As the Cowboys prepare to hit the road and take on the bears, they are still in search of their first road win this year. Also - McNeese hasn’t beat Central Arkansas in Conway since the 2015 season.
