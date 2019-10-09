Allen Parish Sheriff candidates share views ahead of election

ALLEN PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Election day is quickly approaching and you need to know what’s on your ballot. We spoke with both Allen Parish Sheriff candidates ahead of Saturday’s election.
Current Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert and Oakdale Police Chief Joseph Lockett both gave their thoughts.
“It is my absolute commitment," Hebert said. "We have earned everything we can to make Allen Parish a better place.”
“I humbly ask for your vote,” Lockett said.
Hebert says what he’s proven in his last two terms should give residents trust.
“We have gone from 44 employees to over 100 employees," Hebert said. “We are solving crime and we have actually taken an extremely strong stance against narcotics and narcotics dealers. We have built the current Allen Parish jail which they have tried to build for 20 years and then we managed to secure a contract with ICE to hold prisoners.”
Lockett says there are still changes to be made.
“We need more patrol deputies on the road. We’re extremely short on patrol deputies. There is some capable people at the Sheriff’s office that could be trained and used for patrol. We need to enact programs that address high school kids. Juvenile programs. We have a juvenile program here at Oakdale PD and it works wonderful.”
Hebert says he has the key attributes that a Sheriff needs.
“Leadership, holding folks accountable, giving them the tools they need to be successful, and creating mechanisms that puts them in positions to be successful,” Hebert said.
Lockett said the same.
“I’m a public servant. I believe in community policemen, I believe in hands on, I work closely with this department, I’m on the road a lot of times," Lockett said. I believe we need to see our leaders doing their job, not just sitting behind a desk.”
