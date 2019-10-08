Woman arrested after 5-year-old found with apparent belt mark on face

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman has been arrested after a 5-year-old girl was found with a mark on her face, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office says that they received the complaint about possible child abuse on August 21, 2019.
During their investigation, detectives say they learned that the girl arrived at school with what appeared to be a belt mark across her face.
When detectives say when they spoke to the girl she said that her mother, Krystal A. Simpson, 36, of Lake Charles, had whipped her on a number of occasions.
Detectives also say they saw old and new bruising on the girl’s legs and back.
Upon speaking to Simpson detectives say that she confirmed that she had whipped her but only across the girl’s butt. They say Simpson also told them that some of the marks were self-inflicted.
After further investigation detectives determined that Simpson had been neglectful in her care of the girl since her birth.
Detectives also determined that at one point the Department of Children and Family Services had placed the girl in foster care but was eventually placed back in Simpson’s care.
Judge Michael Canaday signed a $250,000 warrant for Simpson’s arrest on October, 2.
Simpson was arrested the next day and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for cruelty to juveniles and 2nd degree cruelty to juveniles.
The child has since been placed with family members.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Detective James Jones is the lead investigator on this case.
