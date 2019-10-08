VIDEO: Zion dunks Pelicans past Hawks

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Zion Williamson wowed the crowd in Atlanta every time he flew through the air and came down with his signature thunderous dunks. And there were a number of times that happened in the New Orleans Pelicans preseason opener, a 133-109 win against the Hawks.
Williamson finished with just 16-points in twenty-eight minutes of play, but his time on the court left the right kind of lasting impression on NBA fans everywhere. Williamson showed that he will be must-see tv all season long.
Meanwhile, the rest of his teammates held their own as six Pels player scored in double figures, led by Jrue Holiday’s 21-points. Brandon Ingram lit it up in the third quarter and finished with 19-points.
Off the bench, Nicolo Melli, Jahlil Okafor and Nickeil Alexander-Walker also scored in double-figures.
The Pelicans will continue their preseason in Chicago Wednesday night. Their lone home preseason game will be Friday night against the Utah Jazz.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.