VIDEO: McNeese’s Sterlin Gilbert previews UCA in weekly press conference

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys are coming off the biggest win of the Sterlin Gilbert era— a 38-34 win over then No. 19 Southeastern. It was the Cowboys’ first ranked win as an unranked team since 2009.
The Cowboys will attempt to do it again this week vs. No. 16 Central Arkansas. Last season, McNeese snapped a two-game losing streak to the Bears winning, 23-21 in Cody Orgeron’s first start at quarterback. McNeese’s last win in Conway came during its undefeated 2015 season.
