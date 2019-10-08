TRANSCRIPT: Sean Payton conference call with New Orleans Media Monday, October 7, 2019

SP: “Think about this for a second, it was just over a minute and it wasn’t really a decision. Situationally, there’s only one thing that can beat you at that point and if you’re kicking a field goal and it gets blocked, scooped and scored not a lot of time was off the clock and now they’re back on the field with their kickoff team kicking an onside kick with, 50 seconds left and all of a sudden you’re in a tough position. Whereas the decision to go for it there wasn’t based on, obviously we’re trying to get a first down and end the game, but the decision to go forward, there was time left on the clock related in that uh, they’re going to have to then if we don’t make it, drive the length of the field and then get an onside kick and then do it again. A lot of it had to do with where we were at in the game. The quickest way for a team to get back into a game like that though would be a blocked field goal, scoop score on one play and I just felt like it wasn’t worth risking it where we were time wise so that that’s more of a time management than it is whether to go for it or kick the field goal.”