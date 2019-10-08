Sulphur man arrested after police pursuit

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - A man has been arrested following a pursuit across east Sulphur, according to the Sulphur Police Department.
Suphur Police say that they were notified of a suspicious vehicle in front of Walmart around 9:44 p.m. on Sunday, October, 6, 2019.
The complaint said that the truck’s license plate was concealed with a t-shirt or some other kind of cloth that had been wrapped around it.
Once arriving on scene, officers waited for the vehicle’s owner to return after becoming concerned that the vehicle may be involved in some kind of unreported crime.
Officers say, Dalton Novak, of Sulphur, eventually returned to the vehicle and began driving his truck suspiciously through the parking lot, stopping at a gas station in the parking lot for gas, and then parking across three parking spaces at a nearby Burger King.
Officers say then then approached Novak at the Burger King and activated their emergency lights so that they could speak to Novak about his suspicious behavior.
Upon seeing this officers say Novak fled in his truck by driving over the curb and into a grassy area so that he could reach the road.
Officers say they pursued Novac for nearly 30 minutes at speeds of 30 - 45 miles per hour across a number of neighborhood streets including Cities Service Highway, Maplewood Drive, Hazel Street, Highway 90, and in a Kroger’s parking lot. They say he also crossed into oncoming traffic twice and ran a stop sign as well as a red light.
Spike strips were then deployed to stop Novak who continued driving until he returned to the Walmart parking lot where he was placed under arrest.
According to Sulphur Police, Novak says he covered his license plate because it was expired and didn’t want to be pulled over.
Novak was booked into the Sulphur jail on a $103,500 bond for aggravated flight from an officer, not having a driver’s license, and failure to register a motor vehicle.
