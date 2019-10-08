Sheriff’s Office searching for Sulphur robbery suspect

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Sulphur armed robbery suspect.
According to department spokeswoman Kim Myers, deputies were dispatched to a hotel on Ruth St. in regards to a armed robbery at 10:00 p.m. last night, Oct. 7, 2019.
During their preliminary investigation deputies say they believe the suspect entered the hotel with a gun and demanded money from an employee.
They say the suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash and other items before fleeing on foot.
The suspect is being described as a black male with braids wearing a turquoise and gray shirt or jacket. He also wore blue jeans with holes and black tennis shoes.
The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information regarding the robbery to call them at 491-3605 or Crimestoppers at 439-2222.
