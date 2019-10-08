Manslaughter trial begins in trial of man accused of hitting girlfriend with car

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -The jury in the trial of Victor Ramos is seated and opening statements get underway Wednesday morning.
There has already been shocking testimony in a hearing outside the presence of the jury.
Ramos, of Lake Charles, is on trial on a manslaughter charge after allegedly hitting his girlfriend with his car May 22, 2017. Deputies say Ramos dropped Lauren Elizabeth Guidry off at the hospital. She died two days later.
Deputies say Ramos and Guidry had been arguing when he drove his car up against her pinning her to their mobile home.
Ramos is representing himself, though an attorney with the public defender's office is on stand-by to assist if he asks for help.
In a hearing outside the presence of the jury, a deputy who was at the scene testified Ramos told him, "I just found out she has aids. I hope she dies."
Sgt. Roland Jones testified Ramos made that comment after having been advised of his rights and after refusing to talk to investigators.
Ramos is expected to put on a witness who may refute that testimony. It will be up to Judge Mike Canaday to rule if the statement was free and voluntary and should be allowed to be presented to the jury.
Ramos is also charged with obstruction of justice for allegedly trying to hide the vehicle after the victim was hit.
Ramos is from Puerto Rico. Everything spoken in the trial is being told to Ramos through an interpreter.
The case picks up with a witness Ramos has called who will testify about what he heard at the scene. That will be before the jury comes in.
Then opening statements will be made before the jury.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.