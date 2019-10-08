McNeese looks back on Saturday’s win over No. 19 Southeastern

(Sterlin Gilbert): “We just continued to get this program at the standard that we want and at the level that we want," said McNeese head coach Sterlin Gilbert. "We want to come back year in and year out and be a competitive team at the top of this conference and then go on to compete at a national level. Those are things that we’re still building every day. We come to work and our guys show up to work and we’re definitely taking steps in that direction every day. I’m extremely proud of our guys for how they went out and played. The energy, effort, and togetherness that we played with on Saturday was huge and it’s definitely a positive.”