Jeff Duncan praises Sean Payton for Saints’ 3-game win streak

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - There are many reasons the Saints have won three straight games since Drew Brees was injured last month. But the biggest reason of all is their head coach.
Sean Payton is coaching his visor off.
His game plans the past three weeks have been masterful. His play-calls on game days have been creative and diverse. And he’s instilled confidence in his young team at a time when it desperately needed it.
When Brees went down in Week 2, Payton did what great leaders do. He didn’t blink. He didn’t make excuses. He didn’t blame the officials or bad luck.
Instead, he rolled up his sleeves and went to work.
He challenged his team to raise its level of play. He challenged his staff to improve its game plans. And he challenged himself to set the tone for the entire organization.
The results have been nothing short of miraculous. The Saints aren’t just surviving without Brees -- they’re thriving.
They’ve won three straight games and are ACTUALLY getting better each week. They’re winning in myriad ways. They defeated the Texans in an offensive shootout and clipped the Cowboys in a defensive slugfest. They beat the Bucs on Sunday with a dominant effort by their defensive line and a career performance by their back-up quarterback.
It’s no coincidence that Teddy Bridgewater is playing the best football of his career. Payton and his staff have tailored the game plan to his strengths and are putting him in position to succeed.
This is what good teams do in the face of adversity. They adjust. They compensate.
The Eagles did it two years ago. And the Colts are doing it this season.
When Brees got hurt, I said it would be the greatest challenge of Payton’s coaching career. So far, he’s responded to the challenge with flying colors.
He’s earning every penny of the lucrative contract extension he signed last month. He’s coaching as well as anyone in the NFL. It’s the finest coaching job of his Saints career. And that’s saying something for a guy who won a Super Bowl with one of the boldest play calls in NFL history.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.