First Alert Forecast: Southwest Louisiana on a temperature roller coaster

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Clouds cover clearing up for SWLA with plenty of sunshine slated for this afternoon. That will help temperatures warm up into the mid 80s before we see them drop into the low 60s again overnight. A beautiful fall day in store for us now that clouds have moved out of the area. Overnight those clear skies stick around making for a very nice night.
We’ll start off Wednesday with a clear and cool morning! Temperatures in the low 60s and lots of sun! This will help temperatures reach the upper 80s during the afternoon, but humidity remains low. Later in the afternoon and evening we’ll see the moisture begin to return as a warm front approaches shifting winds to out of the south. This will keep temperatures warmer overnight only falling into the 70s for lows.
That warmer weather continues into Thursday as rain chances increase with the passage of that warm front through SWLA. This brings a chance for a hit or miss shower during the day along with more humid conditions and highs back around 90. The heat and humidity hang around all day and overnight with temperatures falling into the low 70s once again.
The good news is that the heat doesn’t last long as our next cold front is on the horizon. We’ll start our Friday warm and humid much like everyday this summer and warm up close to 90 once again. The high temperature Friday really depends on the timing on the cold front. Right now cloud cover and rain are expected to start to move through after the lunch time hour. This means we have enough time to heat up and get the atmosphere primed for some thunderstorms as well. No threat for severe weather at this time, but we’ll need to continue to monitor the line of storms as we get closer to the time frame. Showers and storms are expected to continue through the afternoon and into the evening right as we get close to Friday night football. Right now we are expecting rain around for those games as the drier cooler air isn’t expected until later in the evening. Again, this could change as we get closer to the time frame, but keep an eye on the forecast! Drier and cooler air funnels in after the front passes through and temperatures fall into the upper 50s overnight.
Saturday we’ll see cloud cover lingering behind the front once again. This will keep temperatures cool through the first half of the day before we those clouds begin to clear. Then we’ll see sunshine, but temperatures stay cooler thanks to wind out of the north. Highs only reach the low 70s during the afternoon.
Overall, both days this coming weekend should be nice! With cooler fall like temperatures and rain remaining limited!
As we head into next week we’ve got the same pattern repeating with a warm front bringing rain chances followed by warmer and more humid conditions. Quickly followed by a cold front bringing more rain followed by cooler and drier conditions. As we transition seasons this temperature roller coaster continues.
Out in the tropics, as we are still in hurricane season, there are still a few areas to watch for development. The good news is that all of these locations are in the Atlantic ocean not moving toward the west! That means we’re all good here along the Gulf of Mexico!
