First Alert Forecast: Southwest Louisiana on a temperature roller coaster

The good news is that the heat doesn’t last long as our next cold front is on the horizon. We’ll start our Friday warm and humid much like everyday this summer and warm up close to 90 once again. The high temperature Friday really depends on the timing on the cold front. Right now cloud cover and rain are expected to start to move through after the lunch time hour. This means we have enough time to heat up and get the atmosphere primed for some thunderstorms as well. No threat for severe weather at this time, but we’ll need to continue to monitor the line of storms as we get closer to the time frame. Showers and storms are expected to continue through the afternoon and into the evening right as we get close to Friday night football. Right now we are expecting rain around for those games as the drier cooler air isn’t expected until later in the evening. Again, this could change as we get closer to the time frame, but keep an eye on the forecast! Drier and cooler air funnels in after the front passes through and temperatures fall into the upper 50s overnight.