FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fall weather finally arrives; another front Friday

Our next cold front is on the way Friday and will bring higher rain chances during the afternoon and evening ahead of its arrival. A few storms will again be possible as was the case on Monday with the front expected to move through Friday evening. Rain amounts should be generally around ½” or less. Ahead of the front, highs on Friday will top out near 90 but by Saturday morning lows take more of a dip than with our previous front, down into the 50s. The passage of the front may not be a clean one though, as lingering clouds and maybe even a few light showers in the early morning hours of Saturday.