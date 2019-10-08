FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fall weather finally arrives; another front Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With the passage of the cold front on Monday, temperatures have continued to steadily drop overnight into the 60s with lingering clouds to start our Tuesday. Expect temperatures to only slowly warm up through the morning hours as clouds linger, eventually mixing with some sunshine through the afternoon that should give a boost into the upper 70s to lower 80s for afternoon highs. The good news is that storms won’t be returning despite some clouds at times with another pleasant night ahead with lows again back into the 60s.
A slow warming trend is in the works beginning tomorrow as a warm front begins lifting back northward over the state. This will send afternoon highs into the upper 80s. A stray sprinkle or two is possible with rain chances around 10% for tomorrow. Lows tomorrow night will be a bit milder in the 70s thanks to the warm front. The warmer trend continues through Thursday when a few isolated showers will again be possible, especially during the afternoon.
Our next cold front is on the way Friday and will bring higher rain chances during the afternoon and evening ahead of its arrival. A few storms will again be possible as was the case on Monday with the front expected to move through Friday evening. Rain amounts should be generally around ½” or less. Ahead of the front, highs on Friday will top out near 90 but by Saturday morning lows take more of a dip than with our previous front, down into the 50s. The passage of the front may not be a clean one though, as lingering clouds and maybe even a few light showers in the early morning hours of Saturday.
Election Day Saturday has the makings of a cool and breezy day all around as clouds will be slow to clear and breezy north winds make for high temperatures that will struggle to reach 70 degrees by the afternoon. Lows Sunday morning will drop even lower, possibly as cool as the upper 40s for the northern parts of SW Louisiana with lower 50s down to I-10. Rain chances will return by early next week along with warmer temperatures as another warm front pulls up over the state by next Monday and Tuesday sending highs back into the 80s.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.