Final La. governor’s debate scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday on KPLC

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - WIth only days left until the Oct. 12 gubernatorial election, candidates for governor are making their final pitches.
KPLC and Gray television stations across Louisiana are hosting the final debate of the Louisiana governor’s race at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The debate will air live on KPLC and online at www.kplctv.com and on the 7News Facebook page.
If you’re unable to see the livestream click HERE.
The debate will feature the three candidates polling at 5 percent or higher - according to a poll commissioned by Gray Television and its partners. According to the results, incumbent Gov. John Bell Edwards (D) leads the race at 45 percent, while Eddie Rispone (R) is at 22 percent and U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham (R) is at 17 percent.
