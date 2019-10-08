DOTD provides update on I-210 bridge project

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Ten months ago, Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced they would be breaking ground on the 35 million dollar repair project for the I-210 Prien Lake Bridge.
“It replaced that main span on the East and West bound bridge as well as added a safety feature by retrofitting those guard rails. and then the installation of that safety inspection walkway underneath the main span which allows bridge inspectors better access to the bridge in the future,” DOTD spokesperson Tammy York said.
The approved plan included five phases. So far, workers have completed three, and phase four began a few weeks ago.
“Phase 4′s major milestone is instillation of traffic or street lighting from the I-10 junction to the Cove Lane inter-pass," York said. "That street lighting is the last major milestone of the project.”
Residents can expected to see new lighting fixtures on the bridge in the near future.
“That median barrier, that footing that is currently being constructed right now, and then that wall is going to start going up within the next several weeks," York said. "That’s the structure that that light pole is going to sit in.”
Phase four is considered the last construction phase. After that, construction workers begin the clean up process.
“Phase five is kinda the rap up phase where we are gonna start seeing some of that stripping so you are gonna kinda see those phasing happen at the same time,” York said.
Until phase four is complete, York says residents will continue to see nighttime closure and one lane on each side of the bridge.
