Coach Odums previews Southern vs Prairie View

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern head coach Dawson Odums will preview this weekend’s home SWAC showdown against Prairie View.
The Jags are coming into the game against Panthers after a bye week. Southern (2-3, 1-0 SWAC) opened conference play with a 31-7 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff (3-2, 1-1 SWAC). Quarterback Ladarius Skelton had 157 passing yards in the game.
Prairie View (2-3, 2-1 SWAC) is averaging 36 points and 502 yards of offense per game. The passing game is led by redshirt senior quarterback Jalen Morton. He has completed 88-of-143 passes for 1,218 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has also thrown seven interceptions.
Tristen Wallace and Tony Mullins lead the team in receptions and receiving yards. Wallace has 26 catches for 339 yards and a touchdown, while Mullins has 18 receptions for 347 yards and four touchdowns. The rushing game is led by Dawonya Tucker’s 662 yards and seven touchdowns. He is averaging 8.2 yards per carry.
The Panthers defense is giving up 398 yards and 37 points per game this year. The leading tacklers are junior linebacker Tre’Shaud Smith and sophomore safety Drake Cheatum. Smith has 46 tackles and four sacks on the season, while Cheatum has totaled 38 stops and has picked off one pass.
Kickoff between the Jaguars and Panthers is scheduled for 6 p.m. in A.W. Mumford Stadium.
