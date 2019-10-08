Beaumont police kill suspect allegedly robbing, assaulting motel clerk

BEAUMONT, Texas. (KPLC) - Beaumont police shot and killed a suspect who was allegedly robbing and assaulting a motel clerk, according to Beaumont authorities.
The incident happened at The Merit Inn and Suites off of I-10.
The clerk first called police - at 12:02 a.m. Tuesday morning - about a trespasser, according to information from the Beaumont Police Department.
While officers were en route, police received information that the suspect was assaulting and robbing the clerk, police said. When the officer arrived, he confronted the suspect, who began assaulting him.
The officer shot the suspect during the altercation, police said. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.
The clerk sustained minor injuries and the officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.