Barbe at Sam Houston named week six TDL Game of the Week

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The Touchdown Live Game of the Week is headed back to Sam Houston for the annual rivalry matchup of the Barbe Bucs and Sam Houston Broncos. Despite some close calls in recent years, Big Sam has yet to defeat the Bucs in 20 tries.
The Broncos feel confident that this may be their season to finally beat Barbe as the team enters week six with a 4-1 record. Sam Houston is coming off arguably it’s most impressive win this season, a 45-27 romping of Comeaux. Tavyen Grice was exceptional in the game scoring four touchdowns on 219 total yards. Quarterback Kyle Bartley continues to lead one of the area’s best passing attacks with Grice and Luke Yuhasz putting up big numbers receiving as well.
The Bucs look like a vintage Barbe team in that their offense finds a way each and every week to hang 35 or more points (excluding St. Thomas More) and play good enough defense to pull away in each of their wins. Quarterback Davis Meche has been the firestarter on the team due to his playmaking ability in the pocket. Meche threw four touchdowns vs. New Iberia last week with Devin Bates and Chandler Ware each catching two. Running back Dylan Lewis gives the Bucs a power running game as well to balance out the passing.
Touchdown Live comes your way every Friday night at 10:15 p.m. TDL Overtime follows at 11 p.m. and can be viewed online on the KPLC app, at kplctv.com and the KPLC 7 News Facebook page.
