Barbe at Sam Houston named week six TDL Game of the Week

The Bucs look like a vintage Barbe team in that their offense finds a way each and every week to hang 35 or more points (excluding St. Thomas More) and play good enough defense to pull away in each of their wins. Quarterback Davis Meche has been the firestarter on the team due to his playmaking ability in the pocket. Meche threw four touchdowns vs. New Iberia last week with Devin Bates and Chandler Ware each catching two. Running back Dylan Lewis gives the Bucs a power running game as well to balance out the passing.