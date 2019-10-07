SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 6, 2019

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 6, 2019
(Source: KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville | October 7, 2019 at 7:32 AM CDT - Updated October 7 at 7:32 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for October 6, 2019.

Jacob Layne Hastings, 31, Sulphur: Recovation of parole.

Darren Christopher Regan, 32, Sulphur: Resisting a police officer with force or violence; second offense DWI; careless operation; driving with a suspended license; no motor vehicle insurance.

Keegin Jacobi Williams, 23, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; contempt of court (3 charges).

Brandon Scott Collins, 34, DeQuincy: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Blandon Toddrick Richard, 21, Mamou: Driving on a roadway laned for traffic; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Dexter Olman Creel Jr., 53, Sulphur: Rear reflectors on bicycles; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kenneth Ray Ardoin Jr., 32, Beaumont, TX: Domestic abuse; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).

Deserell Lastrapes, 29, Beaumont, TX: Domestic absue.

Blake Joshua Reed, 38, Groves, TX: Serious bodily injury of a dating partner.

Candice Paige Frank, 26, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; probation violation.

Son Hai Thai, 45, Lake Charles: Trespassing.

Benny Shane Richard Jr., 47, Hayes: Instate detainer; contempt of court.

Petie Lynn Lejeune, 43, Sulphur: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or more); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cornelia Duncan, 40, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Dametria Sharon Ladet, 31, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; criminal trespassing; contempt of court (2 charges).

Trandy Jermaine-Nelson Bias, 22, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon.

Ebonica Dshean Brignac, 35, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.

Mariah Gail Singletary, 39, Westlake: Trespassing; theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); obstruction of justice; possession of a Schedule III drug; third offense DWI.

Lamyia La’Tijera Milton, 18, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.

JaMichael Issiah Siverand, 20, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.

Calvin Damon Bartie, 27, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (4 charges).

Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.