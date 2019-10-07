SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 6, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for October 6, 2019.
Jacob Layne Hastings, 31, Sulphur: Recovation of parole.
Darren Christopher Regan, 32, Sulphur: Resisting a police officer with force or violence; second offense DWI; careless operation; driving with a suspended license; no motor vehicle insurance.
Keegin Jacobi Williams, 23, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; contempt of court (3 charges).
Brandon Scott Collins, 34, DeQuincy: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Blandon Toddrick Richard, 21, Mamou: Driving on a roadway laned for traffic; possession of a Schedule I drug.
Dexter Olman Creel Jr., 53, Sulphur: Rear reflectors on bicycles; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kenneth Ray Ardoin Jr., 32, Beaumont, TX: Domestic abuse; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
Deserell Lastrapes, 29, Beaumont, TX: Domestic absue.
Blake Joshua Reed, 38, Groves, TX: Serious bodily injury of a dating partner.
Candice Paige Frank, 26, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; probation violation.
Son Hai Thai, 45, Lake Charles: Trespassing.
Benny Shane Richard Jr., 47, Hayes: Instate detainer; contempt of court.
Petie Lynn Lejeune, 43, Sulphur: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or more); possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cornelia Duncan, 40, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Dametria Sharon Ladet, 31, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; criminal trespassing; contempt of court (2 charges).
Trandy Jermaine-Nelson Bias, 22, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon.
Ebonica Dshean Brignac, 35, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.
Mariah Gail Singletary, 39, Westlake: Trespassing; theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); obstruction of justice; possession of a Schedule III drug; third offense DWI.
Lamyia La’Tijera Milton, 18, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.
JaMichael Issiah Siverand, 20, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.
Calvin Damon Bartie, 27, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (4 charges).
