Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect who robbed Ruth Street hotel

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu authorities are searching for a suspect who robbed a Ruth Street hotel Sunday night.
Deputies began investigating around 10 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report of an armed robbery, according to information from Kim Myers, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect entered the hotel with a gun and demanded money from an employee, Myers said. He stole an undisclosed amount of cash as well as other items. It’s believed he fled the area on foot.
The suspect is described as having braids, wearing a turquoise and gray shirt or jacket, blue jeans with holes and black tennis shoes.
Myers asked anyone with information to call the Sheriff’s Office at 491-3605 or Crimestoppers at 439-2222.
Det. Keeba Barber is the lead investigator.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.