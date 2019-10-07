National Fire Prevention Week Safety Tips

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - This week is National Fire Prevention Week.
Fire Prevention Week was started back in 1925 by President Calvin Coolidge. It was created to commemorate the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 which killed about 300 people and destroyed over three miles of the city, leaving 100,000 residents homeless.
The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) has been a international sponsor of the week since its creation.
This year the NFPA’s campaign is “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape!”
The NFPA warns citizens that in a typical house fire, residents may have as little as one or two minutes to safely escape once their smoke alarm sounds. Having a escape plan can help you make the most of the time you have.
The following safety tips have been provided by the NFPA to help you stay safe during a house fire.
MAKE AN ESCAPE PLAN
- You should have a home escape plan making note of all the doors and windows and make sure everyone knows all the ways that they can get out of the home as well as each room.
- Have an outside meeting place that is a safe distance away from the home.
- Practice at least one day and night fire drill at home using different ways out of the home.
SMOKE ALARMS
- Make sure smoke alarms are in or outside each sleeping area and on every level of the home.
- Test all your smoke alarms each month to make sure the alarm is working.
- Replace all smoke alarms once they are 10 years old.
HEATING SAFETY
- Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from any heating equipment like a furnace, fireplace, wood stove, or space heater.
- Never use your oven to heat your home.
- Have your heating equipment and chimneys cleaned and inspected every year by a qualified professional.
- Turn off portable heaters when leaving the room or going to bed.
- Always use whatever kind of fuel is specified by the manufacturer for fuel burning space heaters.
- Make sure your fireplace has a sturdy screen to stop any sparks and make sure ashes are cool before putting them in a metal container which should be kept a safe distance away from your home.
COOKING SAFETY
- Never cook while sleepy or after you’ve consumed alcohol.
- Stay in the kitchen while frying, boiling, grilling, or broiling.
- If you leave the room while simmering, baking, or roasting food be sure to use a timer to remind you that you are cooking.
- Keep anything that can catch fire away from your stovetop like oven mits, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels, or curtains.
- Smother flames from a grease fire by sliding a lid over the pan and turning off the burner.
- During an oven fire, turn off the heat and keep the oven door closed.
For more safety tips you can visit the NFPA website.
