MIDDAY WEATHER UPDATE: Strong storms accompany the front moving through SW Louisiana this afternoon

Behind the front, cooler morning temperatures both Tuesday and Wednesday in the lower 60s will be felt areawide but by afternoon, high will be well into the 80s to maybe even near 90 again by Thursday on the heels of front number two which will move through Southwest Louisiana by Friday evening. This front will also not be a huge rain maker but signal an even cooler drop in temperatures for the upcoming weekend. Indications are lows should be well into the 50s by Saturday and Sunday mornings with weekend highs in the 70s.