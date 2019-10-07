MIDDAY WEATHER UPDATE: Strong storms accompany the front moving through SW Louisiana this afternoon

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - 1:00 PM UPDATE: A line of strong thunderstorms continues to move south-southeast about 15 mph through Beauregard Parish and into Allen, Jeff Davis and Calcasieu parishes through 2:00 p.m. and will be capable of gusty winds in excess of 40 mph, intense cloud-to-ground lightning and heavy rain. Small hail around marble size is also possible in the strongest storms.
Although our first cold front of the week won’t be as strong as the second one, it’s still set to bring an abrupt but long overdue end to summer for Southwest Louisiana with lows tonight down into the lower 60s by early tomorrow morning. In the meantime, a return of showers and a few thunderstorms through the afternoon hours today will be the fanfare of the fronts arrival and signal the long-anticipated change to our very hot weather pattern.
Behind the front, cooler morning temperatures both Tuesday and Wednesday in the lower 60s will be felt areawide but by afternoon, high will be well into the 80s to maybe even near 90 again by Thursday on the heels of front number two which will move through Southwest Louisiana by Friday evening. This front will also not be a huge rain maker but signal an even cooler drop in temperatures for the upcoming weekend. Indications are lows should be well into the 50s by Saturday and Sunday mornings with weekend highs in the 70s.
The arrival of the front could mean showers around for the presidential visit on Friday but on the other hand clear out in time for Election Day on Saturday when folks head to the polls. Gumbo weather and jackets might be needed by this weekend, especially during the late night and early morning hours when temperatures are coolest. There’s not a real indication we’ll be quite into the 40s but 50s are nearly a sure bet by this weekend.
The tropics are finally taking a big breather this week with our two cold fronts clean-sweeping the Gulf of any tropical threats. The one area that was highlighted for possible development last week in the southern Gulf of Mexico has gone away and no longer poses a threat. Elsewhere in the tropics, development is possible in the north-central Atlantic and off the eastern seaboard but any threat to land looks unlikely with either area. Hurricane season is not officially over until November 30th.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
