McNeese’s Orgeron, McCoy earn national honors for their play on Saturday

LAKE CHARLES – For their play in Saturday’s 38-34 win over nationally-ranked Southeastern Louisiana, McNeese quarterback Cody Orgeron and defensive back Cory McCoy have been recognized by two separate national media outlets that cover the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).
Orgeron was named the Southland Conference’s offensive player of the week by College Sports Madness while McCoy garnered national defensive honorable mention honors by STATS.
In Saturday’s win, Orgeron completed 12 of 29 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns. His 20.7 yards per completion rate was the highest for a Cowboy QB since the 2013 season when Cody Stroud averaged 21.3 yards per completion in a win over Central Arkansas.
The junior from Mandeville threw touchdown passes of 20, 58 and 33 yards with the latter being the game-winning toss to Trevor Begue with 2:21 to play in the game. It was Orgeron’s first-career three-touchdown passing game.
McCoy proved to be a key element in the Cowboys’ defense containing one of the nation’s top offenses and did so right off the bat by taking part in two first-quarter turnovers.
His deflected pass was nabbed by teammate Justin Jackson for an interception that led to the game’s first touchdown and a 7-0 McNeese lead, then he forced a fumble on the Lions’ next possession which the Cowboys recovered and led to a 21-yard Bailey Raborn field goal and a 10-0 McNeese lead.
The junior from Leesville broke up a career-high four passes in the game and finished with seven tackles.
Also on Monday, Orgeron, McCoy and Raborn were all named honorable mention players of the week.
Raborn averaged 46.3 yards on six punts with a career-long of 64. He also had two punts downed inside the 20-yard line, was 1-for-1 in field goals and 5-for-5 on extra-point kicks for a total of eight points accounted for.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.